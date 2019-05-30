Home

MARIE E. PETTIGREW

MARIE E. PETTIGREW Obituary
PETTIGREW, MARIE E.
Mrs. Marie E. Pettigrew, age 77 of Melrose passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville. She was born January 21, 1942, in Opa-Locka to the late Andrew and Barbara 'Betty' (Suppo) Yuhas. Mrs. Pettigrew received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and was a retired pharmacist. In 2000, she and her husband made Melrose their home; she became a parishioner of St. William Catholic Church and enjoyed reading, plants and was a fan of all sports especially the Florida Gators. Mrs. Pettigrew leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years Ted Pettigrew and their two children Kevin Pettigrew of Metairie, LA and Christine Spurgeon (Leon) of Melrose and a sister Andrea Shipley of Denver, NC. She was also lovingly called 'Mawmaw' by Brianna Spurgeon, Charles Spurgeon and Kevin Pettigrew, Jr. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Father Andy Mitera officiating.
Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656.
(352) 473-3176. www.jonesgallagherfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019
