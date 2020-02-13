Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE LENARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE J. LENARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE J. LENARD Obituary
LENARD, MARIE J.
Mrs. Marie J. Lennard, age 96, passed away February 7th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Lennard was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was employed as a Cafeteria Manager with Food Services until her retirement.
She is survived by her sons, Darrell Lenard (Tracy), Gainesville, FL, Gary Lenard, Miami, FL, sister; Marion Myers, Orlando, FL, brother, L.C. Bowens (Ann), Gainesville, FL, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Lenard will be held 10:00am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael Frazier, officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Lenard will repose at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Frida, February 14th, 2020 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm, and on Saturday from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bowens, 3725 N.W. 128th Terrace, Gainesville, FL at 9:00am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -