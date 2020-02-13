|
LENARD, MARIE J.
Mrs. Marie J. Lennard, age 96, passed away February 7th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Lennard was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was employed as a Cafeteria Manager with Food Services until her retirement.
She is survived by her sons, Darrell Lenard (Tracy), Gainesville, FL, Gary Lenard, Miami, FL, sister; Marion Myers, Orlando, FL, brother, L.C. Bowens (Ann), Gainesville, FL, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Lenard will be held 10:00am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael Frazier, officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Lenard will repose at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Frida, February 14th, 2020 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm, and on Saturday from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bowens, 3725 N.W. 128th Terrace, Gainesville, FL at 9:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020