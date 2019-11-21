|
DAVIS, MARIE JOHNSON
Marie Johnson Davis, age 92, daughter of the late James Johnson & Beatrice Johnson Woodard, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on Saturday, November 16, 2019, following a brief stay at Ayers Health Rehab Center (Trenton, FL).
Mrs. Davis was a faithful Member of the Church of Christ.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Trenton Church of Christ (Trenton, FL) where Brother Everritt Heaton is Minister, with her Minister, Brother Kenneth Gaskins, officiating. The Burial will follow at Trenton Community Cemetery. Mrs. Davis will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 1 Hour prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mrs. Davis' residence, 712 NW 2nd Ave, Trenton, FL at 1:30PM.
Endearing Memories will remain with her daughters - Bonnie (& Horace) Bauer of Minitonas, Canada and Gwendolyn (& Emanuel) Adams of Trenton, FL; sons - Edward (& Vivian) Davis of Tampa, FL (Herman Davis preceded her in death); 5 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grands; 1 Great Great Grand; Brother - Solomon Johnson of Eldorado Hills, CA; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019