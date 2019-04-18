|
|
MULBERRY, MARIE
Mrs. Marie Mulberry, age 84, passed away April 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Mulberry, born and raised in Monteocha, FL, was a member of Jerusalem Church of God By Faith. She was employed as an Environmental Service Technician at the University of Florida. She was preceded in death by her children; Ray Mulberry, Viola Strong, Travis Mulberry, Kevin Scott, and eight siblings.
Mrs. Mulberry is survived by her children; Adolphus Criswell, Jeremiah Mitchell, Tiny Mulberry, Elsie Scott, all of Gainesville, FL, sister-in-law; Lillie Mulberry, Gainesville, FL, and fourteen grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Mulberry will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Jerusalem Church of God By Faith, Elder Dwayne Gainey, Officiating; burial will follow in Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Mulberry will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of her daughter, Tiny Mulberry, 2406 S.E. 11th Avenue at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019