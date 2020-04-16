|
NELSON, MARIE, 78
Marie Nelson of Gainesville, transitioned April 10, 2020. She's a retired Child Care Teacher and served in many capacities at Landmark Holy Temple of God, Gainesville, FL and Bread of Life Restoration Center Holy Temple of God, St. Augustine, FL. She served as: Choir Director, Sunday School Teacher, Deaconess, Mother, Sunday School Superintendent. She survived by sons, James Nelson (Wanda), Dwayne Grant (Connie), Timothy Davis, all of Gainesville, FL; a sister, Mary Mallory, Gainesville, FL; a brother, Mark Nelson (Carolyn), Valdosta, GA; 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12 pm - 2 pm at Landmark Holy Temple of God, Gainesville, FL. Burial will be private.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020