SMITH, MARIE, 90
Mrs. Marie Smith, 90, of Williston, Florida passed away on April 18, 2019.
Viewing hours for Mrs. Smith will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10am up until the hour of her Homegoing Celebration at 1pm. All services will be held at Unity Temple International Fellowship Inc., 2351 NE 200th Ave., Williston, Fl. Interment will follow in Jim Milton Cemetery, Bronson, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019