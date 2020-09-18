LARRY, MARIE W.

Marie W. Larry a long time residence of Gainesville, FL passed away on the 14 of August, 2020 at Shands Hospital. Born on the 25th of July 1935. Ms. Larry had a lengthy employment with University of Florida. Ms. Larry enjoyed her children and grandchildren up until her sunrise. She loved good food and socializing with friends.

She is survived by her children, Clayvon Williams, Angela Williams, Mike Larry, Roosevelt Larry, Carlton Larry, Derick Larry, Timothy Larry; her brothers, Dave Williams, OC Williams, Frank Williams and David Williams.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Lula Bell Williams; her daughters, Sabrina Larry and Debra Buie.

A memorial service for Ms. Marie Larry will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Veterans Memorial park from 1 - 3 pm. Repass follows immediately on premises.



