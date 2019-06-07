|
|
DIETZ, MARILYN ANN
Marilyn Ann Dietz, 69, of High Springs, Florida, passed away on June 5, 2019, after fighting pancreatic cancer for the last few months.
Marilyn was born in Rochester, New York on July 30, 1949.
Marilyn worked as a medical coder for the Department of Veterans Affairs for the last nine and a half years. She was a health advocate, encouraging a healthy life style for everyone. She was a member of the Native Plant Society.
Marilyn is survived by her significant other Mark S. Pangrcic of High Springs, FL and her brother Gregory Dietz of Aurora, CO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Native Plant Society of the Nature Coast,
https://forms.fnps.org/
civicrm/contribute/
transact?reset=1&id=1
Condolences for the family may be offered online at http://www.evanscarterfh.com/obituaries/marilyn-ann-dietz
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019