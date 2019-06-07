Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN DIETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN ANN DIETZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARILYN ANN DIETZ Obituary
DIETZ, MARILYN ANN
Marilyn Ann Dietz, 69, of High Springs, Florida, passed away on June 5, 2019, after fighting pancreatic cancer for the last few months.
Marilyn was born in Rochester, New York on July 30, 1949.
Marilyn worked as a medical coder for the Department of Veterans Affairs for the last nine and a half years. She was a health advocate, encouraging a healthy life style for everyone. She was a member of the Native Plant Society.
Marilyn is survived by her significant other Mark S. Pangrcic of High Springs, FL and her brother Gregory Dietz of Aurora, CO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Native Plant Society of the Nature Coast,
https://forms.fnps.org/
civicrm/contribute/
transact?reset=1&id=1
Condolences for the family may be offered online at http://www.evanscarterfh.com/obituaries/marilyn-ann-dietz
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now