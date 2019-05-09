|
|
FREESE,
MARILYN JENKINS, 56
'Tammy'
Marilyn J. Freese of Hawthorne quietly passed away April 29, 2019. Memorial Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Eugene Herring officiating. There is no viewing. Family will meet at the church 9:45 a.m. Survived by her husband, William 'Bill' Freese, Hawthorne, FL; daughter, Tanesha Jenkins, Tampa, FL; 4 brothers, Glen (Barbara) Robinson, Lewis (Carolyn) Scott, all of Hawthorne, FL, Garcia Robinson, Miami, FL and Patrick Jenkins, Newberry, FL; 2 sisters, Gladys (Lorenzo) James, Gainesville, FL and Adlena Jerutha Jenkins, Tallahassee, FL; and other relatives and friends.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019