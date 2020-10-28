Marilyn Theresa Brooks Tutein

Gainesville - A sweet soul has been called to rest. Marilyn Theresa Brooks Tutein passed away October 20, 2020 surrounded by love in Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Tutein moved to Gainesville ten years ago to be cared for by her family. She was born in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands on January 15, 1934. A graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School, Marilyn worked for many years at Club Comanche Hotel before retiring from the USVI Department of Education as an Administrative Professional. Mrs. Tutein was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She is survived by husband, Vargrave Tutein, Gainesville, FL; daughters, Ivy Tutein, Gainesville, FL, and Madelyn Brooks, San Juan, Puerto Rico; granddaughter, Keturah Bailey Acevedo, Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob Samuel Brooks; brother, Sammie Brooks; mother, Eugenie Vallarde; and grandmother, Axelina Brooks.

Mrs. Tutein will repose in the chapel at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 from 2:00pm until 3:00pm In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Alzheimer and Dementia Research or Altrusa House of Gainesville. A memorial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W. US Hwy 27, High Springs, Florida 32643 (386) 454-1110



