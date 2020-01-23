Home

MARION JEAN HORTON

MARION JEAN HORTON Obituary
HORTON, MARION JEAN
Marion Jean Horton, 59 of Chiefland, Florida passed away on January 12, 2020.
Those she leaves to hold love and memories in their hearts are her children, Carol Marie Horton, Carolyn Marie Horton, Netra Marie Horton, Travis Eugene Donald; her significant other, Mr. Eugene Donald Sr.; mother, Rosa Jean White-Horton and 4 grandchildren.
The viewing will he held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 1pm-2:30pm, the service will start at 2:30pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
