GUZMAN, MARISSA ISABEL

Marissa I. Guzman of Gainesville, Florida sadly died as the result of a car accident on June 28, 2020 after being hit by a car on her way to work.

Marissa served in the US Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, HI. She attended Florida International University and had a career in the hospitality industry. She worked in management for many years at the Lowes Hotel, South Beach. She later resided in Gainesville to be closer to her parents, Tony & Violeta Guzman. Marissa transferred her enthusiasm for helping others to patient care in the field of Nursing. She was dedicated to the care of her patients at The Villages. Marissa's smile lit up the room.

She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her mother – Violeta and sister – Joanetta.

Her Burial (with Military Honors) will be held 1:30PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Florida National Cemetery (for Veterans) of Bushnell, FL.



Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store