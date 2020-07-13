1/1
MARISSA ISABEL GUZMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARISSA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUZMAN, MARISSA ISABEL
Marissa I. Guzman of Gainesville, Florida sadly died as the result of a car accident on June 28, 2020 after being hit by a car on her way to work.
Marissa served in the US Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, HI. She attended Florida International University and had a career in the hospitality industry. She worked in management for many years at the Lowes Hotel, South Beach. She later resided in Gainesville to be closer to her parents, Tony & Violeta Guzman. Marissa transferred her enthusiasm for helping others to patient care in the field of Nursing. She was dedicated to the care of her patients at The Villages. Marissa's smile lit up the room.
She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her mother – Violeta and sister – Joanetta.
Her Burial (with Military Honors) will be held 1:30PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Florida National Cemetery (for Veterans) of Bushnell, FL.

Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Burial
01:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved