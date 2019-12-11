|
GREGORY, MARK
Mark Gregory, age 64, of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on December 6, 2019. Mark was a gallant gentleman. Mark was a loving son, brother, and friend.
Mark was born on October 9, 1955 in McArthur, Ohio to Daryl and Gertrude Jean Gregory. He attended elementary school and junior high in Hamden, Ohio and Vinton County Consolidated High School in McArthur, Ohio.
Mark lived for over 30 years in Florida. He worked for the Florida Department of Transportation for more than 25 years in many roles. His most recent assignment was as an Aggregate Quality Control Specialist. He enjoyed working with all of his colleagues and building on those connections over the years. Earlier in his work life Mark worked as a coal miner in Ohio and owned a landscaping business in Florida.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman. He loved deer hunting in Ohio and fishing Florida's finest streams, rivers, lakes and oceans with dear friends and family. He was a true fan of NASCAR. He enjoyed playing and watching golf.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Daryl and Gertrude Jean Gregory; and his grandparents on both the Gregory and Ring sides of the family.
Mark is survived by his two brothers, Dennis (Hamden, Ohio) and Jeffrey (Polk City, Iowa); two sisters, Kathy Radcliff (Hamden, Ohio) and Gloria Eberts (Hamden, Ohio); and close friend, Susan Andrews. Mark also leaves nieces and a nephew as well as several great nieces and nephews in Ohio and Iowa.
Mark will be interred in a private family ceremony at the Radcliff Cemetery in Radcliff, Ohio.
