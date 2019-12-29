|
|
MYHRE, MARK IVAR
Mark Ivar Myhre passed away on December 24, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Marks parents, Don Myhre and Donna Myhre preceded Mark in death.
Survivors include children Marissa McCallin and Stella Martin; siblings, Bruce Myhre (wife, Cynthia), Jill Pittman, Paul Myhre, Donny (wife, Jessica), Sam Myhre, and Jennifer Myhre (husband, Legshe); nieces and nephews Chelsea, Spencer, Chavy, Marley, Tenzin, and Dawa; step-mother, Fran Myhre; step-siblings, Jim Polnaszek (Patricia), Tom Polnaszek (Kathrine), Jane Heit (John), Jenifer Gomez (Frank), Nancy Rothamer (Dr. Russ), and Sue Polnaszek (Carolyn).
Mark was born in 1956 in St. Augustine, FL and grew up in Starkville, MS, graduating from Starkville High School in 1974. He attended Mississippi State University and the University of Florida, where he graduated with a BS degree in Horticulture. Mark was the owner-operator of a painting company, but his true passion was being an emotional healing coach and writer. Mark had a true love of life and will be missed by all those who knew him.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, 7204 SE CR 234 Gainesville, FL 32641.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019