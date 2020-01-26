|
|
STETSON, MARK TODD
Mark Todd Stetson, 56 of Gainesville, Florida passed away January 23, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee to John Stetson and Carole Hatfield.
Mark loved cooking. He had many jobs in the food industry. He volunteered at the local Humane Society and loved dogs his entire life. Mark took great pleasure in woodworking, especially building bird houses.
He is survived by his parents, John and Carole Stetson of Gainesville; brother, Charlie Stetson (Jenny) of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Cathy Stetson Barrios (Carlos) of Orlando, Florida; 3 nieces, Rebecca Stetson, Carli Barrios and Morgan Barrios Johnson; nephew, Brandon Barrios; and his good friend, Trish Holliday.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mark's honor to the Alachua County Humane Society, 4205 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609.
humanescietyncfl.org/donate.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020