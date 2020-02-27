Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central
Gainesville, FL
MARLEE A. FINK

MARLEE A. FINK Obituary
FINK, MARLEE A.
Miss Marlee A. Fink, age 11, passed away February 14th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Marlee was a student at Norton Elementary School.
She is survived by her father; Ryan Fink (Michela Harrison), Middleburg, FL, mother, Shellyan Gray (Horacio), Gainesville, FL, siblings; Marqui Goodley, Morgan Fink both of Gainesville, FL, Jonathan Jackson, Spanish Fort, AL, step sisters; Michelli Harrison, Kemille Harrison, both of Middleburg, FL, paternal grandmother; Kara Lee, Tampa, FL, maternal grandmother, Maria Panton, Orlando, FL, paternal grandfather, Jeffrey Coleman, Gainesville, FL, maternal grandfather, Randy Johnson, NY, NY, maternal great, grandmother; Rachel McLaughlin, England.
Funeral Services for Miss Fink will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Tony Hall, Pastor, burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Miss Fink will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of her mother Shellyan Gray, 4429 N.W. 36th Drive, Gainesville, FL at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
