SIMS, MARLENE
Marlene Sims, 62, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in McAlester. Marlene was born on May 22, 1957 in Birmingham, Alabama to Franklin D. and Iris A. (Williams) Sims. They both preceded her in death. Marlene is survived by 2 sons, Brad Batie and Adam Batie of Gainesville, Fla., and a daughter, Bobbie Jo Cozad of McAlester, Okla. Also, grandchildren, Cody Ray Cozad and Danni Jo Cozad of McAlester, Okla., Amanda Batie, Amber Batie and Autumn Batie of Gainesville, Fla.; and a sister, Debra Sims of Oregon.
A private service will be held by the family in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020