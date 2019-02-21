|
ALLEN, MARSHA ANN
(1965-2019)
Marsha Ann Allen was born to Rosa Mae Allen 'Sue' and the Louis Gene Allen. Marsha passed away on February 10, 2019. Marsha will be remembered by her mother Rosa Mae Allen, her children, Desiree Allen-Dickens (Jamar), Indigo McMahon, Glenndale McMahon, Terrioni Edwards, and Tiara Allen, two brothers, Anthony Allen and Leonard Allen 'Pop' (Lisa). The family invites family & friends to celebrate our beloved Marsha's life on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 1:00 pm, Potters House International Ministries, 217 SW 4th Ave., Chiefland, Florida. Viewing will be one hour prior to services. Services provided by D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida.
