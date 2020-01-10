Home

Ms. Marsha Greene, age 65, passed away January 3, 2020 at her home. A native of Beaufort, SC, she moved to the Gainesville area 25 years ago. She earned a BS degree from Charleston Southern University, and a Masters' degree from the University of South Carolina. Marsha was employed with Meridian Behavioral Health Care Center and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of her mother; Mary Simmons, Beaufort, SC, siblings; Kate Walker (Michael), Stafford, VA, James Duncan (Beverly), Springdale, MD, Joseph Duncan, New York, NY, and Frank Simmons (Charlotte), Leesburg, VA.
Memorial Services for Ms. Greene will be held Saturday, January 12, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel. Local arrangements are under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
