MARSHA K. ATKINS Obituary
ATKINS, MARSHA K.
Ms. Marsha K. Atkins, age 62, passed away November 16, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. Ms. Atkins attended Beyond the Box Ministry and was employed with the Alachua County School Board as a Bus Driver.
She is survived by her children; Shaketta Anthony, Amira Atkins both of Ft. White, FL, Alex Atkins, II (Megan), Beverly Hills, FL, Alexander Atkins (Samantha), Citra, FL, Lascellas Ford (Charlene), Newberry, FL, sisters; Lenora Harris (Rufus), Malinda Ford Jones (Hazel), Margaret Williams, all of South Bay, FL, Samella McKenzie (Theodore), Drucilla Ford, Marion Ford, all of Clewiston, FL, fourteen grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Ms. Atkins will be held 11:00am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Matthews Cemetery, Pastor Cynthia Taylor, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Atkins will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at graveside on Saturday at 10:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
