Marsha Michelle Hendrix
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDRIX,
MARSHA MICHELLE
Marsha Michelle Hendrix born December 8, 1968 in Gainesville, Florida to Rosa L. Sanderson and the late Albert Hendrix, 'Biological Father' Willie Simmons, Marsha departed from this life on June 4, 2020. She's a graduate of Eastside High school and worked in the food service industry.
She leaves to cherish her memory, (mother) Rosa Sanderson, (biological father and stepmother) Willie and Carolyn Simmons, (siblings) (sisters) Deborah Sanderson, Nikki Coleman, (brothers) Randy Hendrix, Vonnie Hendrix and Willie Simmons Jr. Three loving children Crystal Grant, Derrian Hendrix, Aundre Stevens, five grandchildren Tyrese, Camille, Joshuha, Aundre Jr, Zoey. Devoted Aunt Gloria Sanderson and JoAnn White. Special Cousins Terrain Nelson and Eliza Burch. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, cousins and friends. Marsha will be forever missed, but never forgotten.
Services for our beloved Marsha will be held on Saturday at 12pm June 20, 2020 at IBPOE ELKS 511 SW 4th Ave Gainesville, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved