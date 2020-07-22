1/1
MARSHALL GARMON Jr.
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
GARMON, JR., MARSHALL
Marshall Garmon, Jr. 'Buddy', 86, of Alachua, Florida died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
Marshall was born on November 26, 1933 in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. He was a son of the late Marshall Garmon, Sr. and Mamie Weaver Garmon. He is the last of their six children to pass away.
Marshall joined the Army when he turned 18. He was a Korean War Veteran and was in the National Guard for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Paakkonen Garmon; two sons, Lane Byrum (Jan), Randy Garmon (Brenda); three daughters, Cynthia Garmon, Patty Vedder and Darilyn Kestner (Joe); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00-4:00PM at Williams-Thomas Westarea Funeral Home, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, FL 32669. A Graveside service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00AM Forest Grove Cemetery, Alachua, FL with Evangelist Bob Coutu officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name. God Bless! Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556


Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Dear Gloria and family, I am sad for your loss and praying for comfort in your lives. You two always made good photos together which I saw on Facebook. You had good times together traveling all those years and seeing the states. Please take care of yourself. Starr G. Hovis
Starr G. Hovis
Acquaintance
