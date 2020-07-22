GARMON, JR., MARSHALL
Marshall Garmon, Jr. 'Buddy', 86, of Alachua, Florida died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
Marshall was born on November 26, 1933 in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. He was a son of the late Marshall Garmon, Sr. and Mamie Weaver Garmon. He is the last of their six children to pass away.
Marshall joined the Army when he turned 18. He was a Korean War Veteran and was in the National Guard for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Paakkonen Garmon; two sons, Lane Byrum (Jan), Randy Garmon (Brenda); three daughters, Cynthia Garmon, Patty Vedder and Darilyn Kestner (Joe); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00-4:00PM at Williams-Thomas Westarea Funeral Home, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, FL 32669. A Graveside service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00AM Forest Grove Cemetery, Alachua, FL with Evangelist Bob Coutu officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to the charity of your choice
in his name. God Bless!
