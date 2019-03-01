|
DURR, MARTHA ANN
Ms. Martha Ann Durr, age 68, passed away February 22, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Ms. Durr was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and a graduate of Lincoln High School, 1968. Her daughter, Natosha Durr, and sister, Elizabeth Wilson both preceded her in death.
Ms. Durr is survived by her children; Vandria Davis, Pasadena, CA, Winzoir Durr, II, Tracey Durr, Travis Durr, Rachel White, Shaquenna White, all of Gainesville, FL, mother; Rachel Wilson, Gainesville, FL, Edward Wilson (Joyce), Andrea Wilson, Leonard Wilson, Corey Wilson, Mary Ann Walker, all of Gainesville, FL, Marvin Wilson, Roanoke, VA Leola Sims, Daytona Beach, FL, eighteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Durr will be held, 11:00am, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Hopewell Church of God By Faith, Lake Butler, FL, Elder Jerome Dunmore, Pastor Rev. Hunter, Pastor, Elder Donald Wilson officiating; burial will follow in Bakersville Cemetery, Live Oak, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Durr will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Sunday at the Church from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Sunday at the home of Mrs. Rachel Wilson, 937 S.E. 20th St., Gainesville, at 12:00noon to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019