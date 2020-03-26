|
|
WEST, MARTHA ANN
Martha Ann West, age 55, Hotel Custodian, peacefully left the cares of this world on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Old Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (Monteocha Community/ Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Tommy L. Brantley is Pastor, with Prophet Lorenzo Hagins officiating. The Burial will follow at Grass Lawn Cemetery. Ms. West will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Church on Sunday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her mother, Beatrice West Enoch, 514 SW 2nd Street, Gainesville, at 10:00AM.
Everlasting Memories will remain with her mother - Beatrice West Enoch of Gainesville, FL; step father - Jimmy Enoch (& Joanne) of Moultrie, GA; sisters - Gussie M. Hale (& Bruce) of Gainesville, FL, Sabrina Toomer of Moultrie, GA and Sandra West and Evilena Enoch of Gainesville, FL; brothers - Nathaniel Enoch and Ricky West of Gainesville, FL; aunts; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends & her loving pet - Da Da.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020