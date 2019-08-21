|
THOMAS, MARTHA BELLE SHARP
Martha Belle Sharp Thomas, age 79 of Gainesville, Florida went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born January 14, 1940 in Miltonvale, Kansas to Ethel Hoard Sharp and Albert Sharp. She was the oldest of three children.
Martha and former husband, Larrell Thomas, were married on August 1, 1963. Together they had four children. After spending a few years moving around the United States, in 1970 they finally settled in Gainesville, FL. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the VA Medical Center and worked there until she retired.
Martha was one of the most loving and giving individuals you would ever meet. She loved the Lord dearly and always put Him first in her life. The greatest gift she left her children was the example of being a prayer warrior. Martha was a longtime member of Westside Baptist Church. As a single mother, her entire life was focused on her children. When she was not working or at Church, she would spend every moment she could with her children. She loved to play games, and much of the family time was centered around games.
She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Turner.
She is survived by son, Troy Thomas; daughter, Vonda Barber; son, Cary Thomas; daughter, Tanya Moss; and brother, Johnny Sharp. She has 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOMES WESTAREA, 823 N.W. 143rd Street, Newberry, Burial will follow in Forest Meadows Park West. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M., at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the ministry for single parents, c/o Westside Baptist Church, 10000 Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019