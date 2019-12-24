|
TURBYFILL,
MARTHA CROSBY
Martha Crosby Turbyfill passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born August 13, 1929 in Lands Ford Township, South Carolina. While employed at the Jacksonville Navy Exchange in purchasing she met her husband, Ernest Turbyfill, Sr. They had been married for 60 years when Ernest Turbyfill, Sr. passed away in 2010. She was a lifelong homemaker and, foremost, an excellent cook. She assisted in the family business, Town Tire Co., opened in 1959. She was one of the first volunteers at North Florida Regional Hospital for a period of five years. She was a member of Highlands Presbyterian Church for many years and later became a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and Ernest Crosby; husband, Ernest Turbyfill, Sr.; brothers, Captain Ernest Crosby and Rufus Hall Crosby; and sister, Harriet Wood.
Martha is survived by her three children, Nancy Waglow (Rick), Pam Turbyfill, and Ernie Turbyfill (Nancy), Jr.; and grandchildren, Natasha Teleanu (Florin), Sean Waglow (Tara), Michael Waglow, Victoria Wylde (Cameron) and George Turbyfill III; plus one great grandchild, Jack Teleanu.
Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alachua County Humane Society, 4206 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL 32609. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019