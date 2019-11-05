Home

MARTHA H. PALMER

MARTHA H. PALMER Obituary
PALMER, MARTHA H.
'SMOKEY'
Martha H. 'Smokey' Palmer, age 70 of Newberry, FL passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born November 20, 1947 in Gainesville, FL to Woodford and Florence Lee Hobbs Hodges.
She was raised in Newberry and a lifelong resident of Newberry. She worked at the Dean's office at the University of Florida and owned and operated Four O'clocks Nursery in Newberry, with her husband Gary for 20 years. She enjoyed being with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Palmer; son, Richie Fowler; sister, Linda Woodcock; nieces, Cathy and Julie and three grandchildren, E.J., Breanna and Sawyer.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. on the family property at 22807 West Newberry Road. Flowers and flipflops are accepted. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
