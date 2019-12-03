|
LOGGINS,
MARTHA HELEN BELL
Martha Helen Bell Loggins age 96, of Gainesville, FL died December 1, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born June 6, 1923 in Trenton, TN to Earl Dee and Florence Robinson Bell. She married the love of her life. Phillip Edwards Loggins and were blessed with two children together. They were married 56 years until his death in 1998.
She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church where she served as an alter guild and arranged flowers. Martha volunteered as a Pink Lady at Alachua General Hospital for 30+years. She enjoyed her ladies bridge group, meeting on Tuesday nights for many years. Martha was a very talented seamstress, making her own clothing and for her children as well. She was an excellent cook, loved to travel, was a season ticket holder for Gator football and an avid Gator fan. More than anything, she loved her family. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Martha was preceded in death by her Husband, Phillip Edwards and brother Robert E. Bell.
She is survived by her son Phillip Edwards (Dorothy) Loggins, Jr., and daughter Melinda (Earl) Moon, two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chad) Radecker and Phillip Edwards (Paige) Loggins III, and two great grandchildren, Alex and Hampton Loggins.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the caring staff at Big Bend Hospice.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Meadows East Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Philman officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in her memory to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308 or First United Methodist Church, 419 NE 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601. Please visit her memorial page at
