Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
MARTHA LOU BRANDON


1928 - 2019
MARTHA LOU BRANDON Obituary
BRANDON, MARTHA LOU
Martha Lou Brandon, 91, resident of Gainesville, Florida died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Terrace Healthcare Facility, following a long illness.
Mrs. Brandon was born on March 23, 1928 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Alva and Wilma Moeschler. Mrs. Brandon had lived in Gainesville for many years, was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a volunteer for both Kanapaha Botanical Gardens and gave tours at the historic Haile Homestead. She enjoyed golf and travel; she loved exploring and seeing new things. Mrs. Brandon was preceded in death by her husband Frank, and a son, Bayard Brandon.
She is survived by one son,
Boyd Brandon, and a daughter, Sharon Sontheimer. Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Family and friends will be notified.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
