JOHNSON, MARTHA WHITE

Martha White Johnson passed away July 16, 2020. She was born in Newton, North Carolina, on May 31, 1934, to the late James Robert White and Annie Estelle Sigmon White, the youngest of six children. She is survived by her son Lee, grandson Graham and his wife Caroline, and many nieces and nephews.

Martha met her late husband, Lee Strickland Johnson, while attending Lees-McRae College. He was the love of her life and they shared more than 63 years of marriage.

Martha held numerous administrative and clerical positions in federal government agencies, retiring from the U.S. Soil Conservation Service as a Human Resources Specialist. Throughout her working years and into retirement, she volunteered for many community and charitable causes and organizations, including March of Dimes and Haven Hospice.

She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and she lived her faith every day with kindness and caring for everyone she encountered. She loved to cook and share with others, always with a gentle smile that we will forever carry with us.

There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Martha.



