1/1
MARTHA WHITE JOHNSON
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON, MARTHA WHITE
Martha White Johnson passed away July 16, 2020. She was born in Newton, North Carolina, on May 31, 1934, to the late James Robert White and Annie Estelle Sigmon White, the youngest of six children. She is survived by her son Lee, grandson Graham and his wife Caroline, and many nieces and nephews.
Martha met her late husband, Lee Strickland Johnson, while attending Lees-McRae College. He was the love of her life and they shared more than 63 years of marriage.
Martha held numerous administrative and clerical positions in federal government agencies, retiring from the U.S. Soil Conservation Service as a Human Resources Specialist. Throughout her working years and into retirement, she volunteered for many community and charitable causes and organizations, including March of Dimes and Haven Hospice.
She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and she lived her faith every day with kindness and caring for everyone she encountered. She loved to cook and share with others, always with a gentle smile that we will forever carry with us.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Martha.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
did not have the pleasure of knowing Martha, but I commend her for her dedication and loyalty to March of Dimes, and for her amazing son, Lee who worked hard as a key volunteer for The March of Dimes for over 40 years. My condolences and prayers for all who loved and adored her.
Luana Huffman
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Aunt Martha, your loving smile will be missed.
Dawna Johnson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved