WHITTAKER, MARTHA
Martha Whittaker, 65, Gainesville, Florida, passed away on November 19, 2019. Mrs. Whittaker services will be held on December 07,2019, 11:00 am, New Salem Baptist Church (5707 SW 62nd Ave. Gainesville, Florida). VIEWING WILL BE 30 minutes prior to services and after the words comfort during the services. The Hosting Pastor, Donnie James and Officiating Pastor, Apostle Lance Hayes. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 3rd Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). All floral arrangements may be delivered on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Funeral home from 9-4pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019