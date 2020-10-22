Martin (Marty) Schneider

Martin (Marty) Schneider passed away in Surprise, Arizona on September 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness, while visiting his father. He is survived by his father, Robert Schneider, of Sun City West, Az., a niece, Melanie Tobeck and her daughter Kiersten of Ottumwa, Iowa, a nephew, Jason Tobeck, step-sisters Jean (Lee) Walton and Kimberly Gould, step-brother Carl (Ronda) Moore, and step-nieces and nephews: Michelle Wellman, Julie Shepard, Derek Aamoth, Brandon Riggs, Reagan Wellman, Jordan Wellman, Grace Shepard. Marty was born in Ireland on August 29, 1951 and adopted from St. Patrick's Orphanage by Robert and Maxine Schneider when he was three years old. Both of Marty's adopted parents were veterans of WWII. Marty graduated from high school in Chicago, Il. and subsequently joined the Navy for four years where he served primarily as a pharmacy tech. After his Navy service, Marty attended the University of Florida and became a certified public accountant. He started his professional career with the Florida Department of Revenue and after a few years went to work for the Florida Auditor General in their Gainesville office, where he spent the rest of his professional career until he retired. Marty was a huge Gator fan and took a big interest in the women's tennis program. Marty loved sports and spending time with friends and family and was known for his fun nature, sense of humor, and for his high integrity. He also loved to travel and share stories about his travel adventures in a humorous manner. He has many great friends in the Gainesville area and elsewhere, many of which considered him like family. Marty was raised Catholic and was a committed Christian. He will be interred in Arizona and the Navy will play taps at his memorial service. A memorial account has been set up with the Gator Boosters women's tennis program for those that wish to contribute in his memory. Their address is: Gator Boosters, Attn: Women's Tennis Fund, P.O. Box 13796, Gainesville, Florida 32604.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store