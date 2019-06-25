|
KAIMAN, MARVIN
Marvin Kaiman, 88, passed away on June 22, 2019 just seven weeks after the passing of his beloved wife of 65 years, Beverly Kaiman. Marvin was born and raised in Bronx, New York and was the son of Sidney and Faye Kaiman. He attended City College of New York and served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was most proud of his involvement with Zionist activities during his teenage and youth years and spent several years as an organizer both prior and after the establishment of the State of Israel. In fact, he met Beverly during an organizing effort for Jewish college students in Gainesville, Florida. Marvin was President of SFK Steel, Incorporated in Pensacola Florida and was very active in Pensacola civic organizations including a term as President of the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce. He served as President of Congregation B'nai Israel and sat on the boards of Sacred Heart Hospital and the Foundation of the University of West Florida and SunTrust Bank of Pensacola. He was an active member of Pensacola Rotary Club and chairman of the Escambia County Development Commission.
He is survived by children David (Rebeca Shalom) and Jay (Natalie), grandchildren Joel (Bethanie Barber), Daniel (Rachel Gold), Ari (Emily), Shira (David Hudson), Aliza (Daniel Epstein) and brother Kenneth Kaiman (Athena). Great-grandchildren: Eliana, Amalia, Maayan, Shai, Levi, Ezra and Shula and many beloved nieces and nephews. Much gratitude to all the caregivers during these past years with special gratitude to Ros Jammer who cared for Marvin and Beverly with loving attention.
Funeral services, conducted by grandsons Rabbi Daniel Kaiman and Rabbi Ari Kaiman will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Congregation B'nai Israel, 3830 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville Florida. Interment will be private. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
