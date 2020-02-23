|
|
BERK, M.D., MARVIN S.
Marvin was born to Roslyn and Henry Berk in Brooklyn, NY on July 5, 1929. He grew up attending local public schools and graduated from James Madison H.S. in 1946. A scholarship allowed him to attend Long Island University where he received a BS cum laude in 1950. Upon completion of his medical studies at New York Medical College in 1954, he traveled to the University of Chicago for internship. There he met his wife Helen Havighurst and they were married in 1956. They lived in Bordeaux, France in the early years of their marriage while Marvin was completing his military obligation. Upon completing his Radiology residency at the University of Michigan, he was appointed to a staff position. He was recruited to join the Radiology Dept at the University of Florida School of Medicine in Gainesville, FL, when the medical school had just begun. In 1964 Marvin left to enter private practice at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL. After 33 years in practice, he retired in 1997. He was a member of the Duval Medical Society, AMA, FL Radiologic Society, Radiologic Society of N.A., Roentgen Ray Soc., and past chairman of the Radiology Dept. of St. Vincent Medical Center. Neuroradiology and Mammography were areas of special interest in his practice.
He was a long time member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Jacksonville, and a past board member of the Jacksonville Symphony. He enjoyed playing tennis until late in life, especially with his senior group at Selva Marina C.C. in Jacksonville, and with his tennis group at Oak Hammock in Gainesville.
Marvin and Helen were close to their four loving sons: David (Jill), three grandchildren (Zoe, Sarah, and Joel) all living in Manchester, England; Kenneth (Jeanette) two grandchildren (Lamar and Marissa) living in St. Augustine, FL; Steven (Patti) one grandchild (Skyler) living outside Orlando, FL; and Dr. James Berk living in Gainesville, FL. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his older sister Beatrice (Del Ray Beach, FL) and younger brother Harvey (Grants Pass, OR).
Marvin and Helen retired in Oak Hammock, a continuing care retirement community, at U of FL in Gainesville in 2007. He actively participated in the many programs provided at Oak Hammock including the Institute of Learning in Retirement (ILR), opera, pottery, swimming, fitness, and tennis. After moving to Gainesville in 2007, Marvin joined the United Church of Gainesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 333 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001; Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020