HOLMES,
MARY A.
Mary A. Holmes of Bronson, FL passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.
Born in St. Cloud, FL, she came to Bronson, FL in 1940 from Kissimmee, FL. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bronson and a member of the Eastern Star. For 30 years she was a secretary for Levy County Judge Anderson and Judge Beauchamp. She retired in 1985. Her hobbies were cooking, especially enjoyed baking cakes, fishing, searching for arrow heads, loved people, but her top priority was her family.
Mary is predeceased by her husband of 59 years Donald Holmes who was a Levy County Commissioner for many years.
She is survived by her son James Donald 'Don' Holmes Jr.; sister Ann Stevens;
grandsons J.D. Holmes III and Travis Holmes and granddaughter Rachel Holmes.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in
Bronson with Brother Ricky Lyons officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, FL. Knauff Funeral
Home-Williston in charge of arrangements. In Lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Hospice Care Center of Chiefland, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019