MARY AGNES SNOOK
SNOOK, MARY AGNES, 76
Cross Creek - Mary Agnes Snook, age 76, passed away May 3rd , 2020. Mary was a British citizen having been born in Georgetown, British Guyana. She attended the Ursuline Convent School for Girls in Barbados. She immigrated to the United States in 1961, where she lived for a brief time in South Carolina and then permanently maintained residence throughout Florida in Marathon, Homestead and then finally Cross Creek. Mary was a business owner for over 30 years as a tax accountant. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, supported numerous charities, thoroughly enjoyed gardening and loved her many Colliepatch Collies that she was a pet parent and breeder of.
Mary is preceded in death by both her parents William Dove and Mary Agnes (deCaires) Mew and her former husband and friend Robert 'Bob' Snook.
She is survived by her siblings Timothy Mew (Gail), Elizabeth Knobloch, Margret Kosmoll (Olaf); son Kevin Breeland (Estrella) of Pembroke Pines, FL and daughter Orianna Snook-Myers (Ron) of Micanopy, FL; grandchildren Paxton, Robert, and Sebastian.
Graveside services are limited to family only at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery May 12, 2020.
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
