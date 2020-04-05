|
BAER, MARY ALICE J.
Mary Alice J. Baer, age 84, slipped away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by her family.
Mary Alice fought with all that she had over the last several years to reach her 21st actual birthday on Leap Day.
Mary Alice was born on February 29, 1936 to Joseph and Myrtle Jennings in New Boston, Ohio. In 1954, she graduated from Glenwood High School, New Boston, Ohio. After Graduation, Mary Alice moved to Gainesville, Florida where she worked for the UF Library System. In 1959, she was introduced to the love of her life, Allan. Shortly after they were introduced, he asked her 'How much longer do you think we should wait before we get married?' They eloped soon after and planned a formal wedding a few months later. Her main focus in life was her family. She would remain silent about things which bothered her in order to support those she loved. Before her last two children were born, she worked for the Alachua County Clerk of the Court as a Judicial Secretary and Clerk. She also worked for Shands Hospital in an administrative role. She moved to Titusville, Florida shortly before the birth of her second child. She returned to Gainesville, Florida shortly before the birth of her third child. After the birth of her second child, she devoted her time to her family. She volunteered in the Alachua County School System once all her children were in school. When her youngest child reached middle school age, she began working for the School Board of Alachua County. She worked tirelessly to do what she could to support the Alachua County School System, both as a volunteer and employee until her retirement in 2001.
She was an avid Gator fan and loved all sports. For many years she was a member of the Gator Town Gators, the Tip-Off Club and the Dug-Out Club. She attended all football, basketball and baseball games for many years. She also enjoyed going to gymnastic and volleyball events. Her presence at the stadiums decreased over the last few years, but her love for sports did not. She spent most of her weekend watching whatever sports she could, especially the Gators, on the television.
In the last several years, she spent all her time with the love of her life, Allan. Even though he was still working, she spent her days sitting in the corner of his office. She was an avid reader and spent most of her time on her tablet either reading a book or playing games. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family.
She was a force to be reckoned with and if she got tired of a conversation with someone, she would look at them and say, 'That's a Rhett Butler to me.' She cared very deeply for those she met through her work and private life.
Her memory lives on in her husband of 60+ years, Allan, her daughters, Melanie Baer Peters and Jennifer Baer Ervin (Bruce), both of Gainesville, her three grandchildren, James 'Jimmy' L. Earnhart II (Alexis) of Gainesville, Elizabeth 'Lizzie' D. Murrell (Justin) of Sparks, GA, Kathryn 'Katy' M. Peters of Gainesville, her three great-grandchildren, Morgan L. Earnhart, Mary J. Earnhart and Brooke R. Earnhart all of Gainesville as well as her sister-in-law, Gracia Baer, a niece, Gerri Corson (Hal), and three nephews, Guy Campbell (MaryBeth), Gray Campbell, and Glen Baer (Norma).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, Betty Taylor, her oldest daughter, Alyson B. Mogan, and a niece, Genie Campbell.
Due to the medical crisis in our country at this time and the inability to gather in large groups the family has decided to hold a memorial service at a later date. When a memorial service can be planned a second notice will be placed in the paper.
The family requests in lieu of flowers a contribution be made to the Oncology Department of Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville. If you desire to make a donation, please contact Mayo Clinic at 1-855-852-8129 and indicate you would like your contribution to be designated for the Oncology Department at the Jacksonville Campus in memory of Mary Alice J. Baer.
