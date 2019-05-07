|
|
McCRAY, MARY ALICE
Mrs. Mary Alice McCray, 93, of Mayo, FL, passed from this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary Alice was born in Lafayette County Florida on July 23, 1925 to the late Donald and Mary Maude Clark Pridgeon.
She was a homemaker and loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a Christian and attended the Mayo Church of Christ. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, socializing with friends, and especially spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by; her parents; her husband, Barn Connie McCray; 5 brothers, Sue, Robert Quinton, Tom, Dee, and Carson; 2 sisters, Dona and Shelly.
She is survived by; 3 sons, 'Bunk' McCray, and wife Barbara, Andy McCray, all of Mayo, and Mabry McCray, and wife Crystal, of Clewiston, FL; 5 grandchildren, Alicia Poole, Robert McCray, Joel McCray, Noah McCray, & Caroline McCray; 3 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Christian, and Micah; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. McCray will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home of Mayo with Bro. Norm Thomas and Bro. Dwight Poole officiating. Interment will follow in Land Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Tuesday evening also at Burns Funeral Home of Mayo.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 7 to May 8, 2019