HARDING,
MARY ALICE MONCURE
August 27, 1924 -
February 14, 2020
Gainesville, Florida - Mrs. Harding was the daughter of the late WRD Moncure and the late Harriett Ashby Ogburn Moncure. Born in Abingdon, VA in 1924 she moved to Richmond, VA in 1929.
In 1956 she married Charles Tayloe Harding, Sr. and in 1967 she moved with her family to Lakeland Fl. In 2002 she moved to Oak Hammock in Gainesville, Florida where she spent most of the last seventeen years of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1984, her parents and all of nine of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Monty Harding Stepura (Gene) of Gainesville, FL; her son Charles Tayloe Harding, Jr. (Christine) of Columbia, SC; her six grandchildren: Matthew Prasad Stepura, Mary Elizabeth Bell (Bryan), Madison Duryea Hubert (Rick), Charles Tayloe Harding, III (Emily), Dominica Moncure Harding, and Christina Grace Harding; as well as four great-grandchildren, Oscar Cleveland Bell, Emilia Moncure Bell, Charles Carey Hubert, and Felix Ray Hubert, and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as a large step family.
Her burial will be held in Washington, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the University of South Carolina School of Music are welcomed.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020