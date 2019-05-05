Home

Mary Alice Moratto Holmes of Gainesville, FL., 91, passed away on 04/10/2019. She attended P.K. Yonge graduating in 1944. She then left Gainesville to attend the Cadet Nursing Corp in New Orleans, La. and married there. They moved to Beaumont, Tx in 1954 where she lived until 1972 moving to San Antonio, TX., where she lived until her death. She is preceded in death by her son, Glen Iden Holmes Jr. and is survived by three daughters, Mary Alice Barnett, Caroline Garza and Elizabeth Williams, their husbands, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren who all honor and miss her.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 5 to May 6, 2019
