STEADHAM, MARY ALICE
Mrs. Mary Alice Steadham, 102, of Gainesville, Florida entered her eternal home with her loving Savior on September 11, 2019 at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Starke, Florida.
Mrs. Steadham was born May 20, 1917 in Bainbridge, Georgia to Thomas Watson Adams and Lois Louise May (Penabad). She graduated from Hernando High School, Brooksville, Florida in the Class of 1935. Mary Alice married Charles Victor 'Vic' Steadham on March 8, 1939. During her long life, she worked as a clerk, cashier and property manager while tirelessly serving her family as a loving wife, dedicated homemaker, exemplary mother and a devoted caregiver. Mrs. Steadham was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gainesville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Victor Steadham, Sr., their infant daughter, and her parents. Mary Alice is survived by her sons: Charles (Mary) Steadham, Jr., of Gainesville; Stephen (Libby) Steadham of Newport, North Carolina; her granddaughter, Jodi (Arlo) Mason, great grandchildren, Everly, Swayze and Bear Mason of Jacksonville, Florida and her beloved caregiver, Valori Williams Graham.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, 401 SE 21st Avenue, Gainesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haven (Hospice), 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, Florida 32606.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, Florida 32601. (352.376.5361).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019