BARNES, MARY ALMA
Mary Alma Barnes, 89, passed away peacefully October 27, 2019, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka. She was born on April 23, 1930, in Fort Pierce FL, daughter of Charlie J. and Janie Elizabeth Curry. She was a loyal member of the Auxiliary 2811 in Salt Springs, FL and the American Legion and the Women of the Moose Chapter 2219 in Gainesville, FL. Mary or Big Mary or Red because of her bright red hair was a women that knew no strangers, always with a smile and a hello darling or hey sugar, she made you feel at ease. Mary loved being outdoors. She loved fishing, gardening, and cooking the best fried chicken and homemade biscuits and being with family and friends. Mary worked for the first Sonny's BBQ restaurant. Later in her life she worked for the and the Forestry service in Salt Springs, FL.
Mary had a very colorful life. She could play the piano and sing, which led her to enter the Wrangler Star Search contest and it took her to Nashville. In 1976 she celebrated the Bicentennial, where she rode on a wagon train for three months to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mary was not scared or intimidated to try new things. Mary you will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two sisters, Lathelia Langdal and Joann Curry, and two brothers, Flagler Curry and Charles Curry, Jr.
Surviving are her brother, Aarron Curry, daughter, Mary Ann Sherrer and son, Buddy Barnes and his wife, Patty; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Sugar Mill Ruins Travel Park, 1050 Old Mission Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019