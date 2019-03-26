|
BUGDA, MARY ANN
Mary Ann Bugda passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at the North Florida Specialty Care facility in Gainesville. She was born October 28th, 1922 in Annville, PA to Mauro and Pauline Dienno. She married Peter P. Bugda in 1951, and lived in Palmyra, PA, where she was a stay at home mother to her son Michael. Mary and Peter later moved to Gainesville, FL in 1986 when her husband retired. Together, they owned a home in Haile Plantation where they became part of the local community and made many friends. Mary was an avid gardener, enjoyed travel and was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. In retirement, Mary and her husband enjoyed frequent trips on cruises and visits to Bar Harbor, ME, as well as visiting her son and his family. Mary is survived by her son Michael, of Madison, CT, her brother Francis Dienno, of Cleona, PA, and grandson, Eliot, of Boston, MA. A service is planned for family and close friends in Connecticut in the near future.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019