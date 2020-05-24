WALTERS,

MARY ANN EVANS

September 19, 1956 -

May 14, 2020

Mary Ann Evans Walters passed peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 63, after a long struggle with a chronic illness.

She was born and raised in Naples, Florida, and was one of the first 100 babies born at Naples Community Hospital. She was a 1974 graduate of Naples High School. Mary Ann loved the beach and shelling. She had a beautiful smile, love for all animals, and for Disney movies. She had a very friendly spirit and an amazing and unique personality. She loved talking with people, didn't know a stranger, and always had an opinion, which she shared. She would give a stranger the shirt off her back and ask them what else they needed!

Mary Ann began her work career at the old Gulf Gas Station on 3rd Street South, in Naples. With her experience there, she became very mechanically inclined....more so than most women! Changing her work focus, she started in the retail business at the Sunshine Market Deli, on 5th Ave. South, in Naples.

Mary Ann spent her adult life in Fort White, Florida. Using her experience at the Sunshine Market, she easily secured a job at the local Winn Dixie grocery store in High Springs, Florida. During her 35 years there, she held many positions. In her final position before she retired, she followed the career footsteps of her father, Austin G. Evans. She became the store manager of the Winn Dixie Liquor Store.

Mary Ann is survived by her son, William Walters and her granddaughter Kaydence, of Fort White. Other survivors include Mary A. Evans Lipstate (mother), Bruce Evans, and Linda Evans Villani, all of Naples; Marsha Evans Mason (Larry), of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; several nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Due to the current social distancing and public gathering limitations, there will be no Celebration of Life at this time. Instead, the family invites everyone to Celebrate Mary Ann in their own personal way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store