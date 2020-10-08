1/
Mary Ann Harvey
1943 - 2020
Mary Ann Harvey
Gainesville - Mary Ann Harvey, age 77 of Gainesville passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born May 18, 1943 in Steubenville, Ohio to George Trainer and Alice Campbell Mahon.
Mary was a home economics teacher and conducted many seminars for tailoring and sewing over the years.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James "Jim" Harvey, brother, Trainer Mahon; nephew, Kenny Mahon and cousin, Chuck Harvey and his wife Sue.
The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NRA Whittington Center, P.O. Box 700, Raton, NM 87740 https://www.nrawc.org/support-us/donate/ Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMTAION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
