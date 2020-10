Mary Ann HarveyGainesville - Mary Ann Harvey, age 77 of Gainesville passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born May 18, 1943 in Steubenville, Ohio to George Trainer and Alice Campbell Mahon.Mary was a home economics teacher and conducted many seminars for tailoring and sewing over the years.She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James "Jim" Harvey, brother, Trainer Mahon; nephew, Kenny Mahon and cousin, Chuck Harvey and his wife Sue.The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NRA Whittington Center, P.O. Box 700, Raton, NM 87740 https://www.nrawc.org/support-us/donate/ Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com FOR FURTHER INFORMTAIONWILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN352-376-7556