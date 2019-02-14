|
|
BROWN, MARY
ELIZABETH McCRAY
Mary Elizabeth McCray Brown, age 77, Retired Custodian Supervisor with the University of Florida, departed from this earthly scene on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Haven Hospice (Gainesville, FL).
Mrs. Brown was a member of Compassionate Outreach Ministries.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:00AM Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Compassionate Outreach Ministries (Gainesville, FL) where Shepherd Mother Margaret Dennison is Pastor, with Pastor Anthony Payne delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Brown will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.
Mrs. Brown leaves loving memories with sons - Stephen Brown (& Kim Wilson), Clarence Green (& Pavi), Terrell Brown and K. Dwayne Butler Brown (John Brown, Carlton 'Greg' Brown and Donald 'Ricky' Brown preceded her in death); grandson/ as a son - Carlton 'Greg' Brown, II (& Tiffany Beatty); daughter - Pamela Green Brown Fulton; grandchildren - Malaika, Terrick, Darrell (& Kadarian), Kewon (& Idamis), Jessica, Kenya Lijuria, Tamiya, Lajew, Lijah, Clarence III and Calab; great grands; sisters - Essie Anderson, Annie Pearl McCray and Gwendolyn McCray (Dolores McCray preceded her in death); (brother - Mack 'MC' McCray preceded her in death); nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019