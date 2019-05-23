|
|
BROWN, MARY
(1932-2019)
Mary Brown, 86, of Cross City, FL. answered the Lord's call on May 15, 2019. Mrs. Mary will be remembered by Children: Shirley Mae Davis, Gloria Johnson, Cleve Timmons Jr., Andrew Timmons, Johnny Timmons, and Tammie Timmons, son-in-law Jimmie Hartsfield, and one Brother, Andrew Jackson, 18 Grandchildren. All services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Calvary Temple Assembly of God (739 SW 10th Street Cross City, Florida 32628) Viewing will start one-hour prior to service (12:00 noon) Service starts @ 1:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608) Floral arrangements will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC on Friday between the hours of 10am-5pm.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina Carnegie-Williams, L.F.D.E/ Co-owner,
Alphonso Williams
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019