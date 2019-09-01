Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
600 S. Nova Rd.
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HODES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY CECILIA HODES


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY CECILIA HODES Obituary
HODES, MARY CECILIA McCORMICK
Mary Cecilia McCormick Hodes passed away on August 20, 2019. She was born October 19, 1958 in Bethesda, Maryland to Cecil L. McCormick and Doris Kraft McCormick. She lived for a short time in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area before the family moved to Jacksonville, Fl. and then to Ormond Beach, Fl. She had been living in Gainesville, Fl. at the time of her death. She was the 7th of eight children, consisting of 5 girls and 3 boys. Mary was the youngest of the girls. She pretty much grew up in Ormond Beach having attended St. Brendan's elementary school and then graduating from Seabreeze High School in 1976. She also attended Florida State University.
Everyone who knew Mary will remember her unusual sense of humor and fun loving personality. Her greatest love was for her children, Choppy Hodes II, Cory Hodes and Cody Hodes. She also thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings and playing tennis. She was predeceased in death by her son, Ryan Hodes and her father, Cecil McCormick.
She is survived by her children, Choppy Hodes II, Cory Hodes (Anastasia), and Cody Hodes; her mother Doris McCormick; her siblings Donna Daniels (Bob), Mike McCormick (Yoko), Kathy Chance (Chick), Sue Causey (Rick Seiler), Tom McCormick (Leslie), Patty Freer, and Steve McCormick (Melissa); nieces and nephews: Bobby, Kimberly, Shannon and Brian Daniels; Heather Causey; Zach and Nicholas McCormick; Michael, Kristina and Steven Freer; as well as great niece and nephews and many more who will miss her including Choppy Hodes and Wayne Causey.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.