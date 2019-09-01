|
HODES, MARY CECILIA McCORMICK
Mary Cecilia McCormick Hodes passed away on August 20, 2019. She was born October 19, 1958 in Bethesda, Maryland to Cecil L. McCormick and Doris Kraft McCormick. She lived for a short time in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area before the family moved to Jacksonville, Fl. and then to Ormond Beach, Fl. She had been living in Gainesville, Fl. at the time of her death. She was the 7th of eight children, consisting of 5 girls and 3 boys. Mary was the youngest of the girls. She pretty much grew up in Ormond Beach having attended St. Brendan's elementary school and then graduating from Seabreeze High School in 1976. She also attended Florida State University.
Everyone who knew Mary will remember her unusual sense of humor and fun loving personality. Her greatest love was for her children, Choppy Hodes II, Cory Hodes and Cody Hodes. She also thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings and playing tennis. She was predeceased in death by her son, Ryan Hodes and her father, Cecil McCormick.
She is survived by her children, Choppy Hodes II, Cory Hodes (Anastasia), and Cody Hodes; her mother Doris McCormick; her siblings Donna Daniels (Bob), Mike McCormick (Yoko), Kathy Chance (Chick), Sue Causey (Rick Seiler), Tom McCormick (Leslie), Patty Freer, and Steve McCormick (Melissa); nieces and nephews: Bobby, Kimberly, Shannon and Brian Daniels; Heather Causey; Zach and Nicholas McCormick; Michael, Kristina and Steven Freer; as well as great niece and nephews and many more who will miss her including Choppy Hodes and Wayne Causey.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the .
