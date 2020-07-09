HARRIS,

MARY CHARLES G.

Mary Charles G. Harris, 83, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Mary was born November 10, 1936 in Gainesville, Florida. She graduated from PK Young School and the University of Florida. She worked many years and retired as a librarian at the Smathers Library at the University of Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ada Garrett; her husband Stanley Harris who she was married to for 37 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, loved to sing in the choir and contributed to many charities.

Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Gainesville in memory of Mary Charles G. Harris.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store