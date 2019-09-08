|
PHILLIPS, MARY DIANA
Mary Diana Phillips passed away on August 13, 2019 at E.T. York Hospice Center after a brief illness. She was 85 years old. Mary was born December 17, 1933 in Columbus Ohio to Mildred and Edgar Larcomb. She was a homemaker and mother, who loved to watch classic movies, and read about current events and other cultures around the world, She is survived by her daughter, Judy Phillips of Gainesville Florida, her brother, Joseph Larcomb and family of Xenia, Ohio, her cousin Jeanne Becker, many other cousins and four beloved cats. She was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Marguerite Phillips, and husband John Phillips Jr. Mary was a Buddhist and a pioneer member of Soka Gakkai International, a world peace organization. A private memorial service will be held for friends and family on Sunday, September 29 at her home. Mary's ashes will be taken to Ohio to be scattered by family members at places that were meaningful to her. In death, as in life, she was loved by family and friends, and will be much missed.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019